Animal Humane New Mexico wants you to meet Mallory

Animal Humane New Mexico has been working with homeless pets since 1965. They have rehomed more than 4,000 homeless pets each year.

Today they want you to meet, Mallory. She is 10-months-old who is a Cattle dog cross. She already knows a few tricks like sit, calm walks, and is in the age range to learn even more. When individuals adopt they receive benefits that include, saving a pet’s life, freeing resources for other homeless pets, and health benefits for the pets.

When individuals adopt from Animal Humane NM pets receive sterilized, micro-chipped, health check, up-to-date vaccines, and love. For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org/.