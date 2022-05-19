Albuquerque Little Theatre showtimes for GREASE

We all know it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. It is all about what you do with your dancin’ shoes. Albuquerque Little Theatre is performing a cult classic, Grease. Join the group as they take you to Rydell High’s Senior class of 1959.

Showtimes for Grease run from May 13 to June 5. They will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 P.M. or Sundays at 2:00 P.M. The performance is rated PG ad will have two different casts. Today we have two actors from ‘Danny’s Cast’ explain how rehearsal has been. You can join them on May 20-22 and June 2-5. Ticket prices range from $17 to $25. They still have COVID protocols in place, view them here. For more information, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org/.