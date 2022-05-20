Mentoring students, Siembra Leadership High School

Celebrating learning. Siembra Leadership High School in Downtown Albuquerque is focused on helping students reach their entrepreneurial goals.

At this school students are able to receive mentorship throughout the process of launching their own small businesses. This allows the opportunity for the student to become a small business owner. They are hosting ‘Celebration of Learning’ on May 23 and 24 with a virtual event on the 25. The event will allow students to present all the work they have put towards their small businesses. For more information, visit siembraabq.org/.