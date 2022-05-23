KRQE Cares partners with local law firm

KRQE Cares works with low-income children throughout our community. They provide shoes, books, and food for kids. This community work would not be possible without the support of KRQE News 13 viewers and their generous donations.

Glassheen, Valles, and Inderman Injury Lawyers have joined KRQE Cares in becoming our corporate sponsors. They have participated in many KRQE Cares events from handing out shoes to presenting a $10,000 check. They are here for New Mexico’s children. If you’d like more information on how to donate, visit www.krqe.com/krqecares/.