Smith’s recipes, Buffalo ranch kabobs

With Memorial Day weekend being a few days away it might be time to get some recipes ready. Smith’s has a delicious and easy recipe that guests will love.

Chef Jeff is going over how to make buffalo ranch chicken kabobs. All the ingredients will be at your local Smith’s. Make this for an at-home party, potluck, or any event. It will be a show-stopper. For more delicious recipes, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/recipes.

Ingredients

Chicken

Bacon

Franks Red Hot

Onion

Ranch Dip

Sour Cream

Salt and Pepper