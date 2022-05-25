Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year.

The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening from June 1 to the 5. The event will include a variety of events like a virtual silent auction, coloring sheets, and even Animal Humane’s Next Top Meow-del.

They also brought in a pet of the week. Selina a three-year-old American Pit Bull cross. She is a very well manner and gentle girl. She enjoys other dogs around her so if you are looking to add to your pack she will be the right fit. To learn more, visit animalhumanenm.org/.