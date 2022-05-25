Top Pet adoption special from Animal Welfare Department

Offer a home to a forever pet. Adopting a shelter pet can be one of the most rewarding things you could ever do. Albuquerque Animal Welfare would like to guide you through the process.

They are hosting a special adoption event for Memorial Day weekend. The event is called ‘Top Pet’ and will run from May 28 to 29 from 10:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. The adoption fee will be waived for all pets. Each adoption will include a spay or neuter, all vaccinations required by law, and a microchip. If you’d like to view adoptable pets before the event, click here.

The Animal Welfare Department will also provide adopters with one day of free basic dog training with every adoption. It will be held at each of their locations, the east side, west side shelters, and the Petsmart on Eubank. For more information, visit www.cabq.gov/pets.