Albuquerque Beer week starts this weekend

If beer is your style this might be the event for you. New Mexico has some of the best local craft beers in the state. There are a variety of events hosted by ABQ Blues & Brews.

The 10th annual event is returning after three years. The event will have an 11-day celebration that starts today and runs until June 5. There will be local microbrew tastings, exciting tours, and some local entertainment. This is a 21 and over event. Tickets are available in a variety of ways. For more information, visit www.abqbeerweek.com/.

Tickets

  • Non-Sampling Ticket
    • $15
    • Ticket includes: entrance to the festival, music, vendors, and games. One bottle of water for the first 100 ticket holders.
  • General Admission
    • $35 – Regular Advanced Tickets (before May 29)
    • $40 – Day of Tickets
    • Ticket includes: 3 hours of sampling, entrance to the festival, music, vendors, and games. Unlimited 2-ounce beer samples, souvenir tasting glass, event program, and entrance to our Grand Prize Drawing
  • Early Access Admission
    • $55 – Regular Advanced Tickets (before May 29)
    • $60 – Day of Tickets
    • Ticket includes: 4.5 hours of sampling, Early Access entrance to the festival, music, vendors, games, unlimited 2-ounce beer samples, souvenir tasting glass, event program, and entrance to our Grand Prize Drawing.
  • VIP Admission
    • $70 – Regular Advanced Tickets (before May 29) 
    • $75 – Day of Tickets
    • Ticket includes: 4.5 hours of sampling, VIP Lounge access with seating, 2 full beers, and an acoustic stage. Early Access entrance to festival, music, vendors, games, unlimited 2-ounce beer samples, souvenir tasting glass, event program, and entrance to our Grand Prize Drawing.

