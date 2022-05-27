Fashion show fundraiser to benefit Safe House

Two local businesses are teaming up to benefit and support a shelter here in New Mexico. About Face Med Spa and Bornatty Fashions are working with Safe House Domestic Violence Shelter to host a fundraising event.

The fundraiser fashion show will take place on May 28 from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. The Bornatty Walk and Wine Fundraiser will be located at 50/50 Coffee House & Pub. Attendees will be able to enjoy a fashion show, buy designer clothing, live entertainment, food, and drinks. There are three types of tickets for purchase. General Admission $25, VIP Seating $50, and Very Special Supporter $100. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to support Safe House.