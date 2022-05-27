Hydration with Wise and Well

Hydrating our bodies is something we need to do daily. Although, getting enough water is not the only solution.

Today we take a look at how much water we need, drinks that are needed for hydrating, and many other factors we may not know about. We had Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer join New Mexico Living to discuss how to stay hydrated and what tips you can bring into your daily routine. Dr. Stevie says if we don’t have a balance of hydration it can cause larger issues.

He recommends items like dairy, salmon, coconut water, and nuts to add different hydration products to the diet. These offer great sources of potassium, which is an important electrolyte. For more health and wellness tips, visit www.drspringerwiseandwell.com/.