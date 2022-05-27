Community

Vortex Theatre on stage for latest production

Bringing powerful performances to the stage. The Vortex Theatre has been working on ‘References to Salvadore Dalí Make Me Hot.’

The production presents a relationship between a husband and wife after the first Persian Gulf war and the trials that can happen after. This is just the surface of the show. Performances run from June 3 to 19 with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 P.M. or Sundays at 2:00 P.M. Tickets are $19 for students and $24 for general admission. They are requiring that guests bring proof of vaccination. For more information, visit vortexabq.org/.

