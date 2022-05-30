County Line BBQ, Memorial Day ideas

The County Line BBQ has scenic views and is next to the beautiful Sandia mountains. They also have a variety of stunning drinks and delicious food.

They have a variety of items to impress all your guests. Molly McGehee, Assistant General Manager shared her Summer Sangria recipe. If you are looking to bring some food to your event they have a variety of catering options. County Line will provide sides like potato salad, beans, and coleslaw. The restaurant offers a full bar for those looking to dine in. For more information, visit countyline.com/albuquerque_nm/.

Summer Sangria Recipe

Red wine 1.5-liter bottle

Brandy 1 cup

Triple sec 1 cup

Lemon juice 1/2 cup

Frozen lemonade concentrate 2/3 cup

Orange juice 2/3 cup

Simple syrup 1 cup Combine all in a plastic storage container and stir thoroughly with a whisk. Cover and place the container in the refrigerator and allow it to sit overnight. Serve over ice and top with a splash of ginger ale. Garnish with fresh lime, lemon, and orange slices

