Visit ABQ Memorial Day events

Memorial Day weekend is full of a variety of events. Visit Albuquerque has a full line-up of events going throughout the city.

Lara Brockway Events Expert, breaks down all the things happening. Check out the 10th Annual ABQ Beer Week which includes 11 days of beer tasting, live entertainment, and more. It will run from May 26 to June 1. Tickets are available for purchase in a variety of styles.

The New Mexico Wine Festival is also kicking off from May 28 to 30. This event will allow attendees to try many wines at the Balloon Fiesta Park. Attendees will also be able to check out live entertainment and more.

For a full list of events that Visit ABQ has to offer, visit www.visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/.