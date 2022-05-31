Dept. of Agriculture encourages New Mexicans to buy local with contest

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture serves the public by promoting and advancing New Mexico’s agriculture and affiliated industries. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is launching its $5 challenge.

Starting May 31, when you purchase $5 per week of New Mexico products, you can be entered into a contest to win weekly prizes. All you have to do is upload a picture of any New Mexico food, beverage, or other agricultural product to www.nm5dollar.com/.

The contest ends on June 28.