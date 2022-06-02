CPR, AED awareness week with American Heart Association

Working to put your heart health first. The American Heart Association has been providing individuals with health information for almost a century.

They are working to ensure health is an important and top priority throughout all communities. This week they are working on educating the public about CPR and AED awareness week. CPR week started in 2007, to recognize and teach individuals how to offer CPR or AED services. Jim Myers Community CPR Manager in the Southwest Region breaks down how to provide CPR and the important facts when offering help. To learn more, visit www.heart.org/en/.