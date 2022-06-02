Living Links Week of May 30 – June 3

Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of May 30 – June 3
Monday, May 30
- Visit ABQ hosting a variety of Memorial Day events
- Have County Line BBQ cater your next event
Tuesday, May 31
- Los Foodies Magazine has a new program
- Get all the information about the primary election
- Take a look at New Mexico’s Agriculture $5 challenge
Wednesday, June 1
- Albuquerque Community Safety is looking for experts
- Animal Humane New Mexico has a big event coming up
- HHC Supply is given an update on their recent community event
- The Festival of Flamenco is back
Thursday, June 2
- American Heart Association is talking about CPR week
- Movies in the Park is back for the summer
- Adobe Theater has another performance lineup
