‘Movies in the Park’ is back for the summer

Summer is coming up, this means some fun local events are back. This year Movies in the Park is going to be jam-packed with lots of fun for all.

The event kicks off its first week on June 4 at the Paradise Hills Community Center Park, located at 5901 Paradise Blvd. The movie will be Encanto. Bernalillo County is hosting eight weekends of movies for all ages. Food vendors will be at each location with a variety of options. Attendees will be able to enjoy seating on a first come first served basis, bring blankets or lawn chairs, and food. The events are free. For more information, visit here.

Movie Showtimes:

Saturday, June 4 Encanto at the Paradise Hills Community Center

Saturday, June 11 Raya and the Last Dragon at the Los Vecinos Community Center

Saturday, June 18 Jungle Cruise at the Los Padillas Community Center

Saturday, June 25 Luca at the Vista Grande Community Center

Saturday, July 9 The Addams Family 2 Mountain View Community Center

Saturday, July 16 Sing 2 at Paradise Hills Little League

Saturday, July 23 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Altura Park

Saturday, July 30 The Sandlot at North Valley Little League

