Community

Serafian’s Oriental Rugs, services and products

By on

This company specializes in ornate and stunning craft rug making. Serafian’s Oriental Rugs is New Mexico’s premier provider of small and large-size rugs.

They offer a whole lot more than just a large selection of rugs. They also offer rug cleaning services to keep your rug new and clear for years and years. Serafian’s can re-dye rugs, re-size them, and way more. They have been owned and operated for 30-years locally. They are one of the few that provide these rugs for consumers, most are hand woven. To stop by, visit serafians.com/.

Categories: Community, For Your Home, Living Show

Tagged as: