June is National Dairy Month, learn all about it

National Dairy Month has just started. Recent data shows that families purchase dairy products about 47 times a year.

Jamie Gwen is showing New Mexico Living which dairy products are the best for anyone who needs to add them into their diet. Gwen says it is more than just milk, cheese, and eggs nowadays. In the last year, the dairy aisle has expanded. It is always best to stalk up on items, like butter which you can freeze and it will last longer. For more tips, visit www.easyhomemeals.com/.