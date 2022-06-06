M’tucci’s joins in on an Albuquerque Pride event

It is pride month. Local businesses around New Mexico are joining in on all the events happening.

The final touches are being put together for the Pride Fest Parade happening this weekend and you get to stop by the newest location for M’tucci’s. M’tucci’s Bar Roma recently opened up in the Nob Hill area. This is where all the fun will be happening. They are inviting attendees to party on the patio with M’tucci’s. They are open at 9 A.M. and the parade starts at 11 A.M. For more information, visit www.abqpride.com/pridefest/.

M’tucci’s also has an event of their own coming up. They have themed dinners coming up. The next one is happening at their M’tucci’s Italian location on June 9. They are also hosting two other events in the coming weeks.