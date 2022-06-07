Head to the largest country festival in Bernalillo

It might be time to grab the cowboy boots and get ready for a good time. Farm House Ale is hosting an event that is considered a big event for attendees and vendors alike.

The event will be featuring 40 retail vendors, 50 show trucks and cars, games, and music for everyone to enjoy. It will take place on June 11. Attendees will pay entry tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails. Hosted by New Mexico Motor Events individuals can still register their show cars. Show cars can load from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Loretto Park 237 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004.

The fee is $30. Show time for the car show will be from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. There is also a sponsorship package available for $200 which includes, brand marketing, VIP display space, and two person entry. To learn more, visit www.newmexicomotorevents.com/.