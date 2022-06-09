June events hosted by Visit Albuquerque

Visit Albuquerque finds fun for all around town. They work to boost the city’s economic position and offer people a chance to experience Albuquerque in a new way.

This month Albuquerque is filled with events. The first large event for the month is the Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque 35. The event takes place from June 10 to the 19. The eight-day event includes workshops, performances, and music. Ticket prices vary based on packages and pass choices.

The next event allows you to experience the wonders of the Sistine Chapel while staying close to home. The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibit will be at Expo: New Mexico from June 10 to August 7. The exhibit will feature an interactive and immersive exhibit that will bring stunning art pieces to life. Tickets come in two options, standard admission, and a souvenir package.

Coming up this weekend is Albuquerque Pridefest and Parade on June 11. The event will include a Pridefest Parade that runs on Central. Then attendees can stop by Expo: New Mexico for an afternoon filled with music, dancing, and more. The parade is free to attend but the fest at Expo will be a $15 entry fee and attendees will have to pay for parking.

The Great New Mexico Beer Festival will kick off next weekend. The event will be on June 17 and 18. Attendees will be able to sample beer, play a variety of games, free movies, local markets, and more. Each ticket sold supports New Mexico Breweries. Ticket prices vary.

The last event by Visit Albuquerque will be the 2022 NM Juneteenth. Where attendees join to celebrate and empower the community to experience a time of educating and focusing on how to change the narrative about Black history, Black People, and Black Stereotypes. The event is free for all to attend. To learn more about all Visit Albuquerque has to offer visit, www.visitalbuquerque.org/.