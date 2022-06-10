GAAR highlights recipient of ‘Good Neighbor Award’

A good neighbor around town. The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors was founded in 1921 and is now the largest professional trade association in central New Mexico.

They have a program within their organization that recognizes a realtor and the volunteer services they provide for the community. This time around Belinda Franco has been selected as a Good Neighbor recipient due to her work with Luggage for Kids, a non-profit administered by Red Mountain Family Services.

Red Mountain Family Services is a non-profit that works to provide treatment for foster care and home placement for emotionally and behaviorally disturbed children. Luggage for Kids offers luggage to foster children. Franco has first-hand experience of being an older foster child and understands what it’s like to have no luggage. She is working to bring awareness to the issue and bring donations to the organization. To learn more, visit www.gaar.com/goodneighbor.