Sandia Labs seeking donations for pet drive

Some businesses are teaming up for a good cause. Sandia National Labs and the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union are working together to help homeless pets within the community.

They are hosting the ‘Homeward Bound Pet Drive.’ The drive ends today. They are exciting donations at the central New Mexico Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union locations. To learn more, visit www.slfcu.org/PetDrive.

Donations Items:

Collars, harnesses, and leashes (all sizes)

Towels

Puppy Pads

Wet and dry food (For puppies, kittens, and adult pets)

Kitty Litter

Dog/cat toys

Frontline Plus for small animals.