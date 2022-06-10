‘Swing’ for a cause with Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is hosting a fundraising golf tournament event. They help individuals diagnosed with and treated for childhood cancer.

They offer help to the patients and families who are learning to cope with the daily emotional, education, and financial needs of dealing with cancer. They are hosting the Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament. The event will be from July 7 to 8. Individuals looking to sign up have a variety of packages and options to choose from, they can be viewed here. To learn more, visit www.ccfnm.org/.