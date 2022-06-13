Great New Mexico Beer Festival happening this weekend

Get some beers at the Balloo Fiesta Park. The Great New Mexico Beer Festival will be happening soon with over 32 breweries from across New Mexico.

The festival will feature beer sampling, brewing, tasting classes, and more. This also could be the perfect Father’s Day event. The event will be on June 18 from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. Tickets come in a few different purchase options. There will also be live music, food trucks, vendors, games, and even a silent disco. To learn more about the event, visit greatnewmexicobeerfestival.com/.