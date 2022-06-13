KRQE Cares partners to host ‘Books for Kids’ and Story Time in the Park

Collecting books for children. KRQE Cares program ‘Books for Kids’ is working with APS Title I Story Time in the Park.

This partnership has been able to provide books for children in low-income area parks. This started after KRQE Cares created ‘Shoes for Kids.’ With funds raised KRQE Cares was able to partner with APS Title I to stop by parks weekly and offer children some books to read.

Storytime will take place from June 6 to July 14 from 11:30 A.M to 1 P.M on Monday – Thursday. Mary Bretting-Miller APS Title I Resource Director, explains that their goal is to get books in the hands of children to keep their development going. Teachers also read to kids at these events. To donate and learn more, visit www.krqe.com/krqecares/.

Story Time in the Park Locations:

Northeast Parks Aztec Park Chelwood Park Grishman Park Jade Park Lafayette Park Montgomery Park Sandia Vista Park

Northwest Parks 4-H Park Alameda Spray Park Avalon Park La Ladera Park Paradise Hills Community Center Santa Fe Village Park Tiguex Park

Southeast Parks Burton Park Trumbull Park Wilson Pool

Southwest Parks Atrisco Park Los Padillas Aquatic Center Raymac Park South Valley Pool Tom Tenorio Park Tower Park Valle de Bosque Westgate Community Park Westside Community Center

