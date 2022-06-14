Albuquerque Isotopes holds book release event

‘Grassroots Baseball’ is a new book that describes baseball’s history in different cities along Route 66. Albuquerque got a feature in the book.

At the Isotopes Park on June 15 there will be a special book signing and photo-op with Jean Fruth, Jeff Idelsson, and Greg Maddux. The first 100 fans will get the opportunity to buy a signed copy of the book. Alex Bregman an Albuquerque native and current MLB star wrote a section of the book. To learn more, visit isotopes.milbstore.com/collections/novelties/products/albuquerque-isotopes-book-grassroots-baseball.