Adopt, donate, or volunteer with Animal Humane New Mexico

Offer your home to a loveable, four-legged friend. If you are looking to add some love to your home, Animal Humane New Mexico is the spot to go.

They have a number of sweet pups in a range of sizes and ages that are ready for a home. Meet Meatball, she is around 7 months old and is believed to be an Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is a very well-mannered girl for her age and is looking for a home. If she is the right fit, stop by their main campus location.

As a reminder, if you are unable to adopt you can still help out Animal Humane. They are always accepting donations or even volunteering your time. To learn more, visit animalhumanenm.org/.