Albertsons Market and Roadrunner Food Bank host donation drive

Working together to give back to the community. Albertsons Market and Roadrunner Food Bank are always looking to make an impact on their community in a variety of ways.

They are hosting a statewide fundraising campaign. It is called ‘donate-at-the-register’ and all Albertsons Markets throughout New Mexico will be collecting funds to fight food insecurity. All donations that are collected will be going to support the Roadrunner Food Bank and the Santa Fe Food Depot.

They make the process simple, whenever you are done shopping a cashier will ask if you’d like to donate. You can donate anywhere from $1 to $100.