JoyrKade produce ‘Edmund and the Astronaut’ play

A futuristic fiction is coming to life on stage. Edmund and the Astronaut is an original full-length science fiction play.

The star is Edmund the Robot, a fully animatronic and live-voiced robot that takes place entirely on a spaceship. JoyrKade the production company that produced the play received some grant money to take their play to the stage. The show will run from June 25 to July 10 with 12 shows in total. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students or seniors. The play will be showcased at FUSION, the Cell Theatre.