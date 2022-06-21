Enrollment time for Eastern Hills Christian Academy

Eastern Hills Christian Academy is committed to partnering with families that will provide children with a strong educational and spiritual foundation.

Now that summer is upon us they want parents to start thinking about fall enrollment. They are located in the northeast heights area in Albuquerque. They teach preschool through 8th-grade. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is open. They are asking that individuals interested apply by the end of July. There is a non-refundable fee, $35 for Preschool/Pre-K and $75 for K-8th-grade. To learn more, visit www.easternhillschristianacademy.org/.