Local actor discusses time on Stranger Things

Stranger Things has taken over Netflix with its latest release of season four. This season hit some challenges but they have brought in local talent to showcase.

Jocelyn Montoya a local actor stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss her experience on the set. She explained how it was a roller coaster experience and in 2020 she auditioned for a couple of roles. Montoya states working with Netflix is something she truly enjoys. Check out her spot in season 4 episode 3.