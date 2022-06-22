Actors Studio 66 showcase emotional and difficult topic for play

This production has been nominated for a 1994 Pulitzer Prize. Actors Studio 66 will be hitting the stage to showcase, ‘Keely and Du.’

The first production of Keely and Du came out nearly 30 years ago but it is relevant more than ever today. The play will display a divisive topic that is the heart of this drama. The play will feature two actors as they undergo horrific circumstances. As a reminder, the play includes topics of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, and abortion. Viewer discretion is advised.

The show runs from June 24 to July 10. They are showing on Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 P.M. and Sundays at 2 P.M. Tickets are $20 and they are hosting a “Pay-What-You-Will’ cash only at the door on Jun 30.