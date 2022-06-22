Waived adoption fees from Animal Humane New Mexico

Hosting the Summer Lovin’ Special. Animal Humane New Mexico works to help find homeless pets their forever home.

During this summer season, they are hosting a special adoption promotion called ‘The Summer Lovin’ Adoption Special.’ From June 20 to the 30 they are waiving adoption fees for pets 6 months and older. Puppies and kittens will be 50% off. Their main campus location is running by appointment only, so call today to find the perfect pet.

They are also hosting the pet of the week. Animal Humane NM brought in Pooh Bear. He is a 4-year-old German Shepherd with some cute ears and a unique underbite. He is known for working well with others and could make a great addition to your pack. To learn more, visit animalhumanenm.org/.