Rodeo de Santa Fe holds 73rd Annual Rodeo

Join in on all the wild western fun. The Rodeo De Santa Fe is a non-profit organization that hosts rodeos and other western lifestyle events throughout the year.

Every June they are known to host a professional rodeo. Yesterday, they kicked off their 73rd-annual Rodeo that features events from ‘muttin’ bustin’ to bullfighting. The events will run through June 25. Tickets range from $17 to $37. Each day of the rodeo will start at 7 P.M. To learn more, visit

Daily Line-up:

June 23 Military Night

June 24 Wear Pink Night

June 25 Lithia/RAM and Crown Royal Night

