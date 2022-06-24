Guitar New Mexico hosts three-day festival

Showing off the greatest individuals in guitar. Guitar New Mexico is a local non-profit organization that is dedicated to fostering the study and appreciation of classical guitar work.

They provide a wide variety of youth programs, ensembles, outreach, and concerts. Guitar New Mexico is currently hosting its annual three-day Guitar Festival. The festival will take place from June 23 to the 26. All of the mainstage concerts will begin at 7 P.M. Johan Smith Swiss guitarist and multiple prize-winner gave New Mexico Living a sneak peek of what his performance will be like for the festival. Tickets start at $20.

A full lineup of the artists can be found here. The day-to-day event schedule can be found here. To learn more, visit www.guitarnewmexico.org/.