Diet myths with SWEAT Bootcamp

Striving to live a healthier life. The summer shred series is happening at SWEAT Bootcamp. They are located in Rio Rancho and it is about more than just shredding the weight.

SWEAT Bootcamp is about teaching healthy lifestyles rather than some quick fixes. The best way to get on track is to fix up daily eating habits. Kimberly Lynn Samborski of SWEAT Bootcamp stopped by New Mexico Living to offer some tips when measuring food and some stuff you can start doing today. To learn more, visit sweatfitnessbootcamp.com/.