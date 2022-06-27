Production assistant training program from Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is a locally run non-profit. They are known for their thrift stores and donation centers across the state. They offer more than just that.

Goodwill offers New Mexicans resources to find local jobs and even gain access to specialized social services. They are allowing anyone to apply and they will pick the right fit for the Production Assistant training program. This is one of the most fast-paced positions within the film industry. The training will be on a Saturday and Sunday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. To apply visit, www.goodwillnm.org/production-assistant-training.html.