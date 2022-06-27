What is the Freedom in Music Project?

Finding “freedom” in music is the mission for Phil and Linda Oliveira.

Transplants to New Mexico, Phil lost his ability to perform music professionally years back. However, he never lost his passion for the craft, nor its transformative ability in people’s lives.

Especially for at-risk youth. That’s where the “Freedom In Music Project” comes in.

The organization is a 501(c)-3, solely operated by volunteers and funded by contributions and auctions of donated guitars. Some of those guitars signed by the biggest in the biz- Steve Vai, Ace Frehley, Les Paul -just to name a few. It’s goal is to donate acoustic guitars to incarcerated youths, at-risk youths and Title 1 schools throughout the state.

Their mission of recovery through music inspired recording artist Cody Jasper to lend his voice to the cause. Originally from Amarillo, Cody’s all too familiar with the perils of addiction. Having battled drug and alcohol abuse from an early age, he’s fought his way back to sobriety and now wants to empower kids to do the same.

Thus far, the Project has donated more than 200 guitars to organizations and schools throughout the state. But their mission is far from complete. They survive on monetary and in-kind donations to purchase guitars, tuners, cases and other accessories which are then given away to students.

You can join in the mission to find freedom in music by donating online at www.theFreedomInMusicProject.com