Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department offering free microchips for pets

It is always best to keep track of your pet. Microchips are a great way to make sure you can still find your furry friend if they get out. The likely hood is greater if they have a chip.

If you still don’t have one the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is running a special to offer owners with a free microchip. The special is running from now until July 3. This will ensure your cat or dog will be findable during a holiday like the 4th of July, when pets tend to get lost. To learn more, visit www.cabq.gov/pets/events.