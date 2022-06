The big weekend is just a few days away. It might be time to find a good item to bring to an event or when you’re hosting a party.

Chef Jeff will be making some yummy stuff strawberries. Grab the biggest strawberries you can and get to work. To find more recipes, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/recipes.

Ingredients:

Large strawberries

Whipped Cream

Cream Cheese

Blueberries

American Flags (Optional)