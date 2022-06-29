Albuquerque Hispano Chamber discusses importance of partnerships

Working to build community partnerships. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has been building lasting partnerships.
This is a large part of their non-stop efforts. They strive to promote economic development and enhance economic opportunities for Hispanic and small businesses throughout the community. Today they brought on one of their lasting partnerships to discuss where they are from and how their partnership has built over time. To learn more, visit www.ahcnm.org/.
