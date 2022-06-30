Local restaurants join the ‘Vegan Outreach’ chef challenge

This non-profit is on a mission. Vegan Outreach is an international non-profit organization that works to reduce animal suffering by promoting a vegan lifestyle through education and providing more vegan options.

The local call is here in Albuquerque to provide that knowledge and options for this cuisine. A variety of locally-owned restaurants will be participating in the event. The event will take place from July 1 to the 31. The restaurants will provide a special list of vegan menu items. They are asking for individuals to vote, comment, and post photos of the vegan meals they have ordered from their list of restaurants. To learn more, visit veganchefchallenge.org/albuquerque/.