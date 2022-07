Jeremiah Bitsui is an actor you’ll likely recognize from the hit series “Better Call Saul”, “Breaking Bad”, and more recently, the hit show “Yellowstone.” Bitsui’s acting portfolio is diverse, even working as a director and behind the camera on certain projects.

Bitsui stopped by to talk about his new TV series as well as what it was like leaving his imprint on the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul legacy. More information on Bitsui can be found on his website.