New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta celebrates 10th anniversary event

It’s all about the ink. One of the largest tattoo conventions is taking place this weekend in Albuquerque. The event will bring over 400 artists to join in on this one-of-a-kind event.

The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta will take place from July 8-10, hours vary per day. Attendees can buy tickets at the door or online. Day passes run at $20 per day and the weekend pass will cover all three days for $30. Individuals can stop by to get a tattoo or just check out who has stopped by Albuquerque. To learn more visit, newmexicotattoofiesta.com/.

