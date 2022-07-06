Golf fundraiser hosted by Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico

Swing for a cause. The Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of New Mexico is a non-profit that works with families who cope with the hardships of their children’s illness with programs that directly benefit the families.

Every year they host a fundraising golf tournament to help them continue providing help to New Mexican families. The Swing Fore the House event will take place on August 1 at the Tanoan Country Club. There will be two flight options, the first one begins at 6:30 A.M. and the second at 11 A.M. Individuals interested in the event can register in teams or as a single player. For those who cannot make it, you can donate to the ‘Golf Ball Drop Tickets’ where individuals will be entered to win up to $5000. To learn more visit, apps.rmhc-nm.org/upcoming-events?EV=125.