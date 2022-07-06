Community

The ‘Noodle Man’ is back for a full weekend in Albuquerque

Foodies we got the traveling Thai food fix for you. Dream Kasestatad is known as the ‘Noodle Man’ and he is a nationwide traveling food pop-up.

Pranom is here and will be popping up at local eateries and breweries till July 11. To learn more, visit his social media @Pranompopup

Pranom Pop-up locations:

