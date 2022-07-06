The ‘Noodle Man’ is back for a full weekend in Albuquerque

Foodies we got the traveling Thai food fix for you. Dream Kasestatad is known as the ‘Noodle Man’ and he is a nationwide traveling food pop-up.
Pranom is here and will be popping up at local eateries and breweries till July 11. To learn more, visit his social media @Pranompopup
Pranom Pop-up locations:
- Tuesday, 5th The Burque Bake House
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9p.m.
- Thursday, 7th at Sister Bar
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Friday, the 8th at Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Firestone Taproom location
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday, the 9th at Gravity Bound Brewing Co
- Time: 12 p.m. – 5p.m.
- Sunday, the 10th at La Cumbre Brewing Company (brewery location)
- Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday, the 11th at Prairie Hill Café inside Plaza Hotel, Las Vegas, NM
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Categories: Community, Cooking & Food, Living Show