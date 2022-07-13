Animal Humane introduces new pet of the week!

Madison Beets from Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by the studio this morning to present Mrs. Patty, the latest pet of the week.

Patty is a 2 year-old American bulldog. She is “meet and great required” and a “very sweet little girl,” according to Beets. Mrs. Patty can very well be around other pets or by herself. She is very social, playful and loves a “tummy rub” here and there. Moreover, Mrs. Patty is already familiar with basic cues such as sit, come and stay.

Mrs. Patty and many other pets are available for adoption at Animal Humane.

