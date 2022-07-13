Clark’s Pet Emporium presents consequent check to Red Cross

Clark’s Pet Emporium addressed a check of over $4,100 to Red Cross. They matched funds donated by customers.

During month of July, Clark’s donated to Red Cross to provide essential resources to populations in need. The Red Cross has been working tirelessly these past few months to help the victims of the war in Ukraine. However, the organization’s fight does not stop there as they also serve New Mexican communities impacted by the recent wildfires.

For more information, check out Clark’s Pet Emporium’s website.